Austin Langley sentenced to 55-plus years in prison for crimes linked to Topeka stabbing

A Shawnee County District Court judge on Wednesday sentenced Austin Langley to 55 years, one month in prison for two crimes linked to an apparently racially motivated stabbing committed in 2020 at a Topeka fireworks tent.

Langley, 44, had been convicted in the case of one count each of aggravated battery and attempted first-degree murder, said Katie Garceran, public information officer for District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Langley stabbed Shawn Douglas on July 2, 2020, at the pop-up fireworks tent Douglas operated in the parking lot at Dillons, 5311 S.W. 22nd Place, Capital-Journal archives show.

Douglas, who is Black, suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Langley is white.

Attack came at time of heightened racial tensions

Witnesses followed Langley away from the scene and kept Shawnee County dispatchers updated about his location until officers arrived and arrested him a few blocks from the scene, Garceran said.

Langley's attack on Douglas appeared racially motivated, Kagay announced July 7, 2020.

The nation was seeing heightened racial tensions at the time in the wake of the May 25, 2020, suffocation death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white police officer.

Langley was initially ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial but was eventually determined to be competent after receiving treatment at Larned Mental Health Correctional Facility.

