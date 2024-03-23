Austin city manager finalists will be at a free public event Monday. Here's how to attend

The Austin City Council is getting close to selecting a new city manager — the top-most city executive that oversees the day-to-day functions of the 10th largest city in the country.

The city has been without a permanent lead executive since last February after the City Council ousted Spencer Cronk. Last year, the City Council hired a firm to conduct a national search for the position. Of 39 individuals who applied, three were selected as finalists.

One, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, withdrew from the running a few days after the finalists names were made public. The remaining two candidates are the city managers of Dallas and Denton.

The city is hosting a public event with the two candidates on Monday. According to the city, there will be opening remarks, followed by a discussion moderated by Judy Maggio, a long-time Austin news anchor who previously worked at KVUE-TV and KEYE-TV CBS.

The city says there will be opportunities to "interact with the candidates at a reception following the program."

Here's everything you need to know about the city manager candidate town hall

When: Monday, March 25, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Permitting and Development Center Events Center, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Drive.

Parking: Free parking will be provided at the adjacent parking garage, which can be accessed from Wilhelmina Delco Drive, Middle Fiskville Road or East Highland Mall Boulevard, according to a city news release.

Live stream: If you can't make it in person, the discussion will be live streamed on ATXN and in Spanish on ATXN3.

Who are the candidates?

The two finalists for the position of Austin's city manager are T.C. Broadnax, the exiting city manager of Dallas and Sara Hensley, the city manager of Denton.

Broadnax has served as the city manager of Dallas for seven years, and is leaving the position in June. He worked previously as the city manager of Tacoma, Wash., and the assistant city manager of San Antonio and Pompano Beach, Fl.

Hensley has been the city manager of Denton since March 2022, after serving as Denton's interim city manager, deputy city manager and assistant city manager beginning in 2019. She was previously an interim assistant city manager and the director of Parks and Recreation in Austin.

