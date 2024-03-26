Austin City Council subcommittee recommends T.C. Broadnax be Austin's next city manager

A subcommittee of Austin City Council members who were initially charged with picking the search firm for Austin's next city manager are recommending T.C. Broadnax for the position, according to a post from Austin Mayor Kirk Watson to the City Council message board.

The City Council interviewed the two finalists, Broadnax, the outgoing city manager of Dallas, and Sara Hensley, the city manager of Denton, for the position in a closed session Tuesday morning.

"The subcommittee that we originally started with to help pick the search firm and provide input to the firm (the Mayor Pro Tem, Council Members Ellis, Vela and Fuentes and me) recommends that we post a council action for April 4, 2024, to authorize negotiation of an employment agreement and/or to authorize execution of an employment agreement with T.C. Broadnax," Watson said in his post. "This posting will also be for potential passage of an ordinance to employ T.C. Broadnax as Austin City Manager."

Austin has been without a permanent city manager since Spencer Cronk was fired by the City Council in February 2023 in part due to the city's response to that year's winter storm that left many without power.

While in some cities the mayor oversees the daily operations of a city, under the council-manager form of government the city manager oversees daily operations and the implementations of policy decisions passed by the City Council. Both candidates currently work in cities with a council-manager form of government like Austin has.

For Austin's city manager, that means overseeing dozens of departments, over 16,000 employees and a multi-billion dollar budget.

Plans to run the city of Austin

The decision to move forward with Broadnax follows a public event monday evening where candidates shared their visions for the city, how they would address several key issues like homelessness and why they wanted to be Austin's next top executive.

Broadnax and Hensley were among three finalists initially selected from a group of 39 applicants for the top position in Austin. The third finalist, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, dropped out of the running.

Following the closed-door interviews, Broadnax and Hensley spoke with media and fielded questions about everything from budgeting, policing, executive-level leadership changes, homelessness, land use, housing affordability and more — some of the many tasks Austin's city manager is in charge of overseeing.

Broadnax, who was hired in Dallas as the city manager in 2017 and will be exiting that post in June, said, "I think Austin is very much where Dallas may have been in 2017 as it relates to what type of manager they are looking for."

"I think the job and the task at hand fit my background and experiences," Broadnax said.

On Tuesday afternoon, several local labor unions including the Austin Police, Fire and EMS Associations sent an email, which was obtained by the Statesman, to the mayor and City Council voicing their support for the hiring of Hensley.

Read More: Here's who Austin Police, Fire and EMS Associations want as the next city manager

"We have heard reports of poor communication and accessibility with TC Broadnax, and our concerns were only magnified during his interview as he relayed a hostile and combative nature with labor union representatives and members of his own City Council," the email said. "If the Council chooses to support him, we hope that collaboration and communication with his labor unions is a clear expectation for him."

Salary, compensation and next steps

Contract negotiations will likely include things like salary, benefits and a start date. Broadnax's last day in Dallas is in early June.

Broadnax has a base salary of around $423,000 with a $700 per month car allowance, according to records obtained by the American-Statesman through the Texas Public Information Act.

Former Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk's base salary was early $388,000, which was raised from $350,001 the December before his ousting by the City Council. Garza's 2023 annual salary was listed around $350,000, according to city employment records obtained by the Statesman.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin City Council makes recommendation city manager contract