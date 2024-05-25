Austin boat renters facing issues ahead of Memorial Day due to diminished lake levels

Diminished lake levels in Austin have caused problems for boat renters of what is expected to be a busy Memorial Day weekend.

Lake levels at locations across Austin and Central Texas are in various stages of flow, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's National Water Dashboard. Most water sources around Austin appear to be at normal or steady levels, though some, including sections of the Colorado and Blanco rivers, are measuring much below normal for this time of year.

Effects of decreased lake levels have been felt by Jacob Williams, owner of ATX Boat Rentals. The company normally operates on Lake Austin and Lake Travis, and it typically allows guests to board its boats at the Mansfield Dam Park Boat Ramp.

However, the ramp has been closed since September 2023 due to low water levels, according to the Travis County Parks Department. That has forced Williams, his company and his customers to pivot ahead of Memorial Day.

"It's forced us to move everything," Williams said. "We have to tow boats now over to Lake Austin all the time instead of just going to my house (and) hopping on boats that are already in the water."

What are the lake levels at Lake Travis?

Lake Travis is about 48 feet below its normal level, according to Go Lake Travis, an informational site. That's much lower than its level at this time in 2022 and 2023, according to LakesOnline.com.

What water levels are needed to boat safely?

With water levels down in some lakes and rivers across Central Texas, it's important to know how much water you need to safely operate a boat. A variety of factors go into determining whether a body of water is deep enough to operate a boat in, but the biggest things to pay attention to are your boat's weight and the shape of its hull.

A good rule of thumb is to make sure any body of water you're boating on has at least one foot of water in it, according to BoatPowered.com. Even then, boaters should use depth monitors to ensure the water they're in is deeper than that to avoid problems.

Lake Austin to experience influx of boaters this summer

Williams said having to switch around logistical operations hasn't had a major effect on his business, but with more people being forced to use fewer lakes to rent and drive their boats, some of the lake options are becoming clogged.

"When nobody can get their boats on Lake Travis, it causes Lake Austin to be more and more packed," Williams said. "Lake Austin will always be an option, but it's not fun being on a smaller lake that's extra packed."

The city of Austin is enforcing its annual ban this Memorial Day weekend on the use of personal watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards, and similar devices on Lake Austin. Kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and other non-motorized devices are still allowed.

Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of low lake levels

A record 3.6 million Texans are expected to travel for Memorial Day, signaling a possible boon for tourism activities in the Lone Star State. That aligns with ATX Boat Rentals' busy season, which typically begins around May and extends into September, Williams said.

That figure, coupled with Texas having more square miles of inland waterways than any other state and nearly 560,000 registered boats, means the state's waterways are likely to be packed for the long weekend.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is warning boaters of potential hazards on waterways. A year ago, the state saw 13 boating accidents during Memorial Day weekend, resulting in two boating fatalities and two drownings.

To avoid those types of accidents, the department is reminding boaters to operate at safe speeds and keep an eye out for low water areas and submerged objects, among other things.

Is Travis County in a drought?

Not really, but some parts of Central Texas are. Eastern parts of the county are not experiencing any drought conditions, and the western half is mostly experiencing abnormal to severe dry conditions.

Counties northwest of San Antonio are experiencing an extreme drought, the worst drought level in the state.

To check your county's drought stage, check out the U.S. Drought Monitor.

