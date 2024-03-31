Austin-Bailey Health and Wellness Foundation approves 11 grants

PLAIN TWP. − Austin-Bailey Health and Wellness Foundation trustees recently approved grants totaling $172,100 to 11 nonprofit organizations.

The foundation supports programs promoting the physical and mental well-being of Holmes, Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne County residents.

The foundation also provides $43,000 in scholarships to students engaged in health-related studies at Aultman College, Kent State University Stark, Kent State University Tuscarawas, Malone University, Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Stark State College, University of Akron Wayne College, University of Mount Union, and Walsh University.

The following nonprofit organizations received grants:

American Red Cross, Canton – $10,000, support for blood drives

Ascend Services, Canton – $10,000, recovery through peer support

Aultman College, Canton – $20,000, challenge grant for radiography equipment for the nursing school

Beacon Charitable Pharmacy – $35,000, operating support

Feed Kids First, Canton – $11,500, school pantry program

The Grace Project, Canton – $6,000, resilience training for mental health

Heart of Ohio Diaper Bank, Canton – $26,000, supplies and operational support

Malone University, Canton – $15,000, medication training equipment for the school of nursing

Trinity United Church of Christ, Wooster – $18,600, commercial dishwasher for the breakfast program

Tuscarawas Clinic for the Working Uninsured, Dover – $10,000, operating support

Vantage Aging, Massillon – $10,000, meal-support program for the elderly

The foundation has two grant cycles each year and welcomes grant requests that are related to health and wellness. Nonprofit organizations should call the foundation office first at 330-580-2380 to discuss their project or program. The deadline for submitting grants for the next cycle is May 28. For more information, visit austin-bailey.org/ or email AustinB2380@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Austin-Bailey Health and Wellness Foundation approves 11 grants