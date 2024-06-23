Austin-area daily highs to reach upper 90s, but stay below triple digits, forecasters say

The Austin area is expected to see high temperatures climb toward but not quite hit triple digits this week, with lows in the upper 70s.

The week ahead is set to be a dry one across Central Texas, with nearly zero chances of rain and soaring temperatures, according to meteorologists. Daily highs will not cross the threshold into triple digits, though heat indexes will regularly exceed 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days, with a high of 98 degrees, and heat indexes of 109 to 108, respectively. The weather service says these temperatures are seasonally normal.

In June 2023, the Austin area sweltered in 100-degree heat for 15 days, with a maximum of 106 degrees. This year there have been no recorded temperatures above 100 degrees at Camp Mabry, weather service data shows, though a spike to 99 degrees occurred twice in May and again on June 6.

"We're going to be close to heat advisories a couple days throughout the week, and just underneath that threshold the rest of the (week). You're going to want to take normal hot-weather precautions, like drinking plenty of water and wearing light-colored clothing," said Christopher Morris, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in New Braunfels.

July 7 is the average first day to reach 100 degrees or more, Morris said, with no anticipated 100-degree day over the rest of June.

Austin's five-day weather forecast

Monday

High: 97

Low: 76

Maximum heat index: 107 degrees

Mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday

High: 97

Low: 77

Maximum heat index: 109 degrees

Partially cloudy to clear skies.

Wednesday

High: 98

Low: 77

Maximum heat index: 109 degrees

Morning cloudiness to dissipate by early afternoon.

Thursday

High: 98

Low: 77

Maximum heat index: 108 degrees

Partially cloudy skies.

Friday

High: 96

Low: 78

Maximum heat index: 107 degrees

Partially cloudy skies with some wind gusts up to 21 mph.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin area's daily highs to reach upper 90s this week