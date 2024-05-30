Austin Animal Center is 'beyond the crisis point' as hundreds of animals in need of homes

Overcapacity at the Austin Animal Center has pushed it far beyond its breaking point, leaving the center with few options as it attempts to navigate the growing issue.

Jason Garza, deputy chief animal services officer with the city's Animal Services Office, sent a memo to Mayor Kirk Watson and City Council members May 23 detailing the animal center's circumstances. Between May 8 and May 20, the center's cat and dog population grew 15% to a total of 654 cats and dogs on site, according to the memo.

Despite intake restrictions, people lined up outside the center before it opened May 20 to return pets or drop off abandoned pets that were found, Garza wrote. Around that time, the Travis County constable’s office notified the Animal Services Office that 40 cats were seized from their owners and would require shelter.

Those factors and others have contributed to a dire need for space at the center, which also houses roosters, guinea pigs and rabbits. The center has been at or over critical capacity for several years, Garza wrote, and it is finally "beyond the crisis point."

Austin Animal Center to further limit intake, provide financial incentives for adoption

The Austin Animal Center has undertaken a slew of initiatives aimed at decreasing its animal population, but most of them only provide momentary relief in lieu of long-term but evasive solutions.

The center has been forced to cut down on its intake hours starting May 24, Garza wrote. People are only able to drop off animals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. seven days a week, and exceptions only exist for animals that show extreme signs of stress or injury or young animals that need to be bottle-fed.

The center has also repurposed some of its spaces to be operational for a variety of pet types, and it has partnered with a small number of boarding facilities in Austin to provide temporary — though costly — shelter for its animals. About 24 dogs were in boarding facilities as of May 23, and about 80 of the city's residents are participating in the center's finder-to-foster program, which allows people who find animals to become fosters for them.

To apply to be a foster, click here.

Austin's Animal Services Office has stepped in to offer financial incentives for adopters as well. The animal center's adoption fees have been waived since June 2023, and rescue partners are being offered $500 per medium or large dog they rescue.

Euthanasia is unfortunate last resort, Animal Services Office says

Though Austin's Animal Services Office and its animal center attempt to avoid euthanizing animals at all costs, overpopulation has driven them to consider it as an option.

Euthanasia would not immediately open space, though, according to Garza's memo. Per city code, animals cannot be euthanized for at least two days after a notice is sent. If no kennel space can be made to accommodate an animal that is set to be euthanized after that two-day window, only then would the center euthanize the animal.

The city created an urgent placement list to give people more information on animals that may have significant barriers to being adopted, including those with previous bite history or behaviors that may require additional resources.

