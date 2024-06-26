Austin airport offering new TSA PreCheck enrollment option, no appointment required

Editor’s Note: The above video shows KXAN News’ top morning headlines from Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) announced Tuesday the airport was offering a new TSA PreCheck enrollment option. The airport also said no appointment was required.

According to AUS, CLEAR, a secure identity platform, was now offering TSA PreCheck enrollment at its enrollment kiosks near TSA Checkpoint 1 at the Austin airport.

“While travelers do not need to have both CLEAR and TSA PreCheck, enrolling in both programs can expedite wait times during TSA security screening,” AUS said.

To enroll, passengers will need to provide an original or certified copy of identity or citizenship status documentation from an approved list.

According to AUS, TSA PreCheck costs about $78 to $85, lasts five years and offers online renewal.

AUS said enrollment was available at four locations:

AUS Baggage Claim – Appointment required

AUS CLEAR Enrollment Center – No appointment required, walk-up only

Oak Hill Enrollment Center – Appointment required 6330 E Hwy 290, Suite 125

Round Rock Enrollment Center – Appointment required 600 Round Rock West Dr., Suite 303



“By offering both CLEAR and TSA PreCheck enrollment at CLEAR enrollment kiosks, AUS travelers can now easily sign up for these programs that enhance the efficiency and convenience of their airport experience,” the airport said.

