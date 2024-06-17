Austell man dead after family found him in pond behind their home

A Cobb County man has died after family awoke on Sunday morning to find his body in a pond behind their home.

Austell Police say they responded to the 5500 block of Owens Drive in reference to a deceased person found in a pond at the home.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Courtney Francisco spoke with the family of the deceased, who identified him as 64-year-old Jeffrey Ives.

According to his family, they found Ives in the water Sunday morning, but said that it was “too late to save him.”

The Austell Police Department requested Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit to assist in the death investigation. Ives body was taken by the Persons Unit to assist in the death investigation. The body of the decedent has been turned over to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation, officials said.

While the investigation is ongoing, officials say foul play is not expected at this time.

Ives family describes him as a “grandfather, father and husband.”

