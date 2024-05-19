Austal Christens last LCS built in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal’s latest warship for the US Navy will be the last LCS built in Mobile. Saturday Austal officials and dignitaries from South Dakota were on hand to christen LCS 38, the future USS Pierre. The ship is named for the capital of South Dakota.

US Senator John Thune, the Republican minority Whip, was there as one of the speakers. Thune’s daughter, Larissa Thune Hargens, was the ship’s sponsor and broke the traditional bottle of wine over the bow of the ship. It will be the second ship in the US Navy named after the capital of South Dakota. The USS Pierre will undergo field tests before the navy formally takes command of the ship at a later date.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.