Aurora woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with Stone County homicide

A 62-year-old Aurora woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide in north Stone County.

Chris Tina Miller is being held without bond after authorities discovered the body of a 50-year-old man at Miller's home on Tuesday morning on Elk Springs Road. She was arrested in Vernon County shortly after investigators began their search.

The victim's name has not been released. Details of the allegations against Miller were not made available Wednesday morning, but court records for this cited a statute in relation to domestic violence and stalking victims.

Three weeks before Miller's arrest, she was charged in Stone County for allegedly filing a false police report.

"Chris Tina Miller stated she had been having marital issues and wanted to hurt (redacted) for (redacted)," a April 2 police report said.

