Aurora seen around Denver and Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans, even around the city, were treated to a rare sight on Friday night, when the aurora borealis lit the night sky pink, purple and green.

“Extreme” geomagnetic conditions reached Earth on Friday evening, creating the mesmerizing glow of the northern lights in places across the U.S. — including in places in the Colorado high country and the Denver metro.

The aurora borealis as seen over Centennial, Colorado, on May 10, 2024 (Nolan Ritter)

Aurora borealis as seen in the night sky near Bennett, Colorado, on May 10, 2024 (Samantha Woodiel)

The aurora borealis as seen near Morrison, Colorado, on May 10, 2024 (Brooke Williams, KDVR)

The aurora borealis as seen over Brighton, Colorado, on May 10, 2024 (Deanna Barth)

The aurora borealis as seen over Centennial, Colorado, on May 10, 2024 (Nolan Ritter)

The aurora borealis as seen over Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins, Colorado, on May 10, 2024 (Ashtyn Brown)

The aurora borealis as seen over Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins, Colorado, on May 10, 2024 (Ashtyn Brown)

The aurora borealis as seen over northeast Aurora, Colorado, on May 10, 2024 (Scarlett Cosentino)

The aurora borealis as seen over Commerce City, Colorado, on May 10, 2024 (Anthony S. Casillas)

The aurora borealis as seen over Jackson Lake State Park, Colorado, on May 10, 2024 (Kathleen Arroyo)

The aurora borealis as seen near Garden of the Gods, Colorado, with Pikes Peak in the background, on May 10, 2024 (Janet Farina-da Silva)

The aurora borealis as seen over Silverthorne, Colorado, on May 10, 2024 (Paige Hayes)

The spectacle happens when coronal mass ejections from the Sun reach Earth’s magnetic field, sparking the interaction known as a geomagnetic storm, according to NASA. Currents created by the interaction send particles to the north and south poles, which create auroras when they interact with oxygen and nitrogen.

While initial forecasts showed Coloradans would have had to drive a couple of hours north to see the aurora, people from northern Colorado to south of Denver were treated with the sight.

But while the event can make for pretty photos, it can also wreak havoc. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a geomagnetic storm of this strength has the potential to impact the power grid, radio, GPS, satellite navigation and other technologies.

Did you see the aurora in your area? Send your photos to tips@kdvr.com.

