Aurora police warn of scam phone calls from fake police officer

Aurora police posted on Facebook Friday that someone claiming to be an Aurora police officer has reportedly called people and said there are arrest warrants for them and they can resolve the matter by making a payment over the phone.

Police said the caller spoofed the police department's main phone number, 330-562-8181, so that it showed up on caller ID.

Aurora police say that neither they nor other law enforcement agencies would make such calls. The calls are a scam and people should not pay. If in doubt, police advise hanging up and calling the police at their legitimate number.

