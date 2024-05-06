Aurora Police cracking down on street racing; 2 arrested, handgun recovered

AURORA Colo, (KDVR) — FOX31 first brought you the story two weeks ago about Aurora neighbors frustrated with street racing happening near and in their neighborhoods.

The Aurora Police Department is now taking action and said it will continue to crack down on street racing after recent a joint operation ended up with two people being arrested.

Aurora police cracking down on expired vehicle tags, illegal license plates

Aurora Police teamed up with eight local and state agencies to identify and arrest those involved.

Here’s a breakdown what law enforcement agencies found during the 10-hour operation.

APD responded to street racing events/gatherings at these locations:

Parking lot of 20500 East Colfax Avenue Parking lot of Aurora Hills Golf Course Parking lot of 13450 East Smith Road Parking Lot of 16075 East 32nd Avenue Parking lot of 1400 Lisbon Street Parking lot of 2650 South Havana Street 13801 East 33rd Place 1700 South Buckley Road Parking lot of Arapahoe Crossing, 6626 South Parker Road Felony eluding at Parker Road and Lehigh Avenue Parking lot on the Southeast corner of 6th Avenue and Chambers Road Parking lot of 2690 South Havana Street

Authorities say they have been able to identify these hotspots throughout the city by using technology and investigative techniques.

The Metro Street Racer Enforcement Operation conducted last week ended with 21 traffic stops, two arrests, one criminal citation, 13 traffic tickets, one recovered firearm, one vehicle nuisance abatement, field interviews and six towed vehicles.

Participating agencies include the Colorado State Patrol, Denver Police Department, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Wheat Ridge Police Department, Westminster Police Department, Thornton Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Broomfield Police Department.

Denver Police investigating shooting downtown after reports of broken glass

An Aurora Police spokesperson told FOX31 that some vehicles were towed for a variety of traffic offenses including no driver’s license, no license plates and eluding.

Police said vehicles will only be held until they are legally operable to drive (properly registered, released to a licensed driver, etc.) The vehicle that eluded was the only vehicle that has a hold on it, and that hold will be released once the investigation is completed.

“Loud as can be, drowning out my TV with the windows shut, and I’m several blocks away, if not a mile away. Just the way it carries, it’s choking through the neighborhood here,” said Mike McMillan, who witnesses the street racing.

FOX31 spoke to him two weeks ago. At the time, he had donut marks outside his window. He also shared still images of street racing happening near DelMar Park.

“We’re not talking 2 to 3 cars, were taking 50 to 100, 200 cars gathering,” McMillan said.

At the time, FOX31 found the parking lot of Concorde Career College on North Havana covered in tire tracks from burnouts and drivers doing donuts. Staff there told FOX31 they often find bullet casings and beer cans in the parking lot.

“This is not a normal car show activity, this is a disruptive automotive flash mob of hundreds of people whose sole purpose is to do donuts and make social media videos on their phones, and oftentimes shoot guns in the air. Where are those bullets landing?” said McMillan.

Police have identified people that evening of the operation who were involved in sideshow activities like burnouts or donuts. They were contacted that night and issued summonses.

Colorado counties, roads with the most speeding citations in 2023

There are no pending arrest warrants at this time.

The majority of the locations are identified by tips from upset neighbors and business owners who call the Aurora 911 center.

If you see street racing happening you can report it online. It comes in as an anonymous tip to the police.

According to the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Information Analysis Center, they forwarded 24 tips so far this year and 133 tips in 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.