Aurora police concerned after latest deadly crash on stretch of I-225

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Concerns are being raised in Aurora after another deadly crash on Interstate 225 at the site of several other crashes last year that resulted in six deaths.

Aurora police say the stretch of I-225 near Alameda Avenue is the site of a disturbing trend, and now the mother of a victim of a fatal crash in 2023 is expressing her own worries.

Pit bull owners in Aurora are in limbo after judge reinstates breed ban

Austin Alarcon died last year in a crash on the stretch of northbound I-225 near Alameda.

“I just told him, please be careful son, be careful out there, like I don’t want to lose you,” Tracey Alarcon said.

Tracey and her family had to relive that grief after another fatal crash happened there last Saturday.

“When I saw that, it was almost heartbreaking,” said Windy Vigil, Austin’s godmother. “And it’s just unbelievable to think that it’s just happening again.”

Traffic on I-225 in Aurora

Several deadly crashes on stretch of I-225 in Aurora

According to the Aurora Police Department, all of the fatal crashes at the location from last year, along with the latest crash last weekend, were because of excessive speed.

“I was mortified that five people, again, were ejected,” Tracey said of the latest crash.

“How many lives is it going to take before, you know, there’s change?” Tracey said.

Austin’s family said there is a noticeable bump on the far left lane of the northbound side.

“When you drive, you feel it,” Vigil said.

“I know exactly where it was because I’ve hit that bump, driving to DIA (Denver International Airport) following traffic,” Vigil said.

Vigil said that bump can drastically affect your control of a vehicle.

“It swerves your car, like it pulled,” Vigil said.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

FOX31 reached out to the Colorado Department of Transportation about the road but as of Monday night had not received a reply to the request for comment.

The Aurora Police Department expressed its concern about the road in a statement, saying in part: “We are concerned about the fatal crashes at that specific location on I-225 and know that speed contributed to three fatal crashes in 2023 and the crash over the weekend. APD will continue to conduct speed enforcement on our roadways.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.