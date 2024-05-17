Aurora man arrested in deadly 2022 shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — A 22-year-old Aurora man was arrested this week in connection to a deadly shooting from 2022.

Lu Reh is facing charges of first-degree murder after deliberation and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a deadly shooting that happened near East 16th Avenue and Alton Street on May 30, 2022.

On that Monday, Aurora Police Department officers were called about a man lying in an alley between the 1600 block of Willow and Xanthia streets. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Ricardo Ryans.

According to police, Ryans had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Two hours later, Denver officers received a 911 call about a black 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan parked near East 14th Avenue and Niagara Street. Police said the car had multiple bullet holes and blood on the passenger seat.

Woman tells investigators about shooting

Witnesses told officers they saw a woman get out of the car and go to a nearby hotel. When police spoke to the woman, she told them she had picked up Ryan in Aurora to take him to a nearby business for an errand when the car was shot at.

The woman said the two were driving away from the business when a white sedan with its hazard lights was driving slowly near East 16th Avenue and Alton Street.

She told investigators that she attempted to drive around the sedan when the man inside allegedly fired multiple rounds into the passenger seat of her car.

The woman told officers that she sped away and stopped in the alley where Ryans got out of the car and collapsed on the ground. The woman then drove to the motel where she was staying.

Aurora police said they located several 9mm shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

Investigators have been investigating this case for almost two years and eventually identified Reh as the suspect through witness statements and forensic evidence.

Aurora police said Reh was already in custody at the Denver County Jail on an unrelated homicide investigation in Denver from 2022.

