Aurora council calls for solution to ‘unsafe’ area of I-225

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora City Council is raising concerns after a deadly crash on Interstate 225 at the site of several other crashes last year that resulted in six deaths.

Aurora police say the stretch of I-225 near Alameda Avenue is the site of a disturbing trend. According to the Aurora Police Department, all of the fatal crashes at the location from last year, along with the latest crash about a week ago, were because of excessive speed.

“A veteran police officer has told me for the last six years this has been a problem, so CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation) has known about this, and they’ve acted very slowly,” Aurora Council Member Steve Sundberg said. “We want to motivate them, if possible, to show our support that they need to do something and do it fast, put it in gear, and let’s get something done.”

Aurora City Council is trying to get state transportation officials to do something about this stretch of I-225 with a new resolution that is “strongly calling on the Colorado Department of Transportation to study and implement a solution for the unsafe traffic conditions on North Bound Interstate 225 between East 2nd Avenue and East Alameda Avenue.”

Following the latest fatal crash, CDOT sent FOX31 the following statement:

“CDOT takes all crashes and fatalities seriously and we are saddened by this recent incident involving young Coloradans. We always examine crash data to better understand where improvements need to be made and prioritize projects based on identified needs. We also work with our law enforcement partners to address driver behavior, because excessive speeding, careless driving, lack of seat-belt use and driving under the influence are the major causes of crashes on I-225 and roadways across the state. Regarding I-225, a design project is underway to enhance the safety of the bridges at 2nd and 6th avenues. These structures are safe to drive on as long as safe driving practices are followed which we encourage all drivers to follow.” Colorado Department of Transportation

“I’m told that by this summer, a study should be completed, but by next year they hope to have done something,” Sundberg said. “I hope they can accelerate the process.”

