Aurora business owner arrested on sexual assault
The Aurora business owner's arrest came after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by Arben “Ben” Duka after providing a urinalysis sample at his business in October 2023.
The Aurora business owner's arrest came after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by Arben “Ben” Duka after providing a urinalysis sample at his business in October 2023.
It’s rather common to hear women’s basketball players grew up without watching the game they aspired to play at the highest level. But that's changing, and the extra exposure should have a huge impact on the next generation.
The Rangers will receive their World Series rings on Saturday.
Follow along as we cover all four Sweet 16 games on Thursday night.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.
'Not too thick, not too light': The all-season bedspread is washer- and dryer-friendly, and it doubles as a duvet insert.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — it's leakproof to spare your ride from sticky spills.
Not every contestant who makes it far in their respective "Bachelor" or "Bachelorette" journeys wants to be the next season’s lead.
This easy-to-use gizmo can be installed in three different spots, and it doesn't slip around, shoppers say.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
How does one stop a stolen oversized front loader that’s plowing down a Georgia highway to escape a police pursuit? With another front loader.
Dru Joyce will take over for Keith Dambrot, who retired after leading the Dukes to their first NCAA tournament win in more than 50 years this spring.
Over 11,000 slumbering shoppers praised these 'hotel-quality' sleep cushions for their 'soft and comfortable' support.
Julio Cervantes, one of eight construction workers who were plunged into the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, did not know how to swim, according to his wife.
Let's be honest — a Roomba this affordable is basically unheard of.
Toyota teases the sixth-generation 2025 4Runner, appearing to prove rumors of evolutionary styling. Production is said to begin in July.
Kim Kardashian may be the founder of Skims, but she's no longer the sole face of the brand.
2024's first quarter has been fruitful for investors.
Kia recalls 427,404 units of the 2020-2024 Telluride over the risk of vehicle movement or rollaway while in Park, the culprit a front driveshaft assembly.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
A $3 iOS app now records better-looking spatial videos than Apple’s native camera app. Spatialify, available on the App Store, lets iPhone 15 Pro owners record 3D videos for Apple’s Vision Pro in either 1080p at 60fps or 4K at 30fps — with HDR.