Aurora borealis in NJ this weekend: NOAA issues severe level watch, first since 2005

The U.S. is under a severe geomagnetic storm watch after the sun began erupting large amounts of solar matter Wednesday, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said in an advisory.

Geomagnetic storms are common and are the cause of the aurora borealis, or northern lights. But this time, for first time in nearly 20 years, the Space Weather Prediction Center issued a severe, or level G4 warning, with potential for aurora to be seen in New Jersey and a far south as Alabama.

When the solar matter approaches earth, is doesn't reach the surface, as our planet's magnetic field shields us from it. But the solar matter can still cause damage to our satellites and other near-Earth orbit infrastructure, NOAA said.

Impact from this weekend's electromagnetic storm can potentially disrupt communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations, NOAA said. And the "Space Weather Prediction Center has notified the operators of these systems so they can take protective action."

What time Northern Lights tonight in NJ?

There are high chances that northern lights will be visible from New Jersey from Friday night into Sunday, according to space weather forecasters.

According to NOAA, the best time to see aurora borealis is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

NORTHERN LIGHTS FORECAST

From University of Alaska, highly active aurora displays will be visible late tonight/Saturday morning. Possibility they may be visible low on the horizon as far south as southern California (solid green line below)

Latest forecast https://t.co/6dFRs0SArq https://t.co/8Z31WTPx4U pic.twitter.com/YxODdslX1s — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) May 10, 2024

