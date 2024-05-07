Aurora 15-year-old had his mother’s car and gun when stopped in Naperville, police say

A 15-year-old Aurora boy stopped by Naperville police at 3:15 a.m. Sunday was illegally driving his mother’s car and allegedly in possession of her loaded semiautomatic weapon without her knowledge, according to law enforcement officials.

The teen was pulled over for improper lane usage at the intersection of Washington Street and Iroquois Avenue, just south of Diehl Road, a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Naperville Police Department said.

During the stop, the officer said he observed the juvenile reach down behind the driver’s seat, where a 9 mm CPX 2 handgun with one bullet in the chamber was later found, according to the report.

“Following further investigation, it is alleged that the juvenile took both the car and the gun, which was in a lockbox, from his mother’s home without her permission,” the release said.

The teen was arrested and charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor possession of ammunition without an FOID card.

At a detention hearing Monday, DuPage County Judge Chantelle Porter ordered he be released to the custody of his mother on home detention lockdown.

“The allegations that a 15-year-old boy took his mother’s car and gun without her knowledge and was found shortly after three o’clock in the morning driving through Naperville are extremely disturbing,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

The juvenile’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 14.