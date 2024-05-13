Auraria put on lockdown as police respond to campus

DENVER (KDVR) — The Auraria Campus was placed on lockdown on Monday afternoon as police responded to the area, which has been the site of pro-Palestine protests for weeks.

Auraria Campus posted an “emergency alert” at 4:44 p.m. “due to police activity at Student Commons Building” and said the campus was placed on lockdown. A post at 5:02 p.m. said it was “due to a trespass issue” in the building.

People were asked to avoid the area.

The campus has been the site of a pro-Palestine encampment in recent weeks, where students have demonstrated around the campus and occupied buildings in protest of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Dozens have faced arrest and more have been issued summonses because of the demonstrations.

