Aunt fatally shoots nephew for overstaying welcome at relative’s home, Texas cops say

A woman is accused of shooting her nephew after she said he overstayed his welcome, Texas authorities said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said there were four adults in the Katy home — a married couple, the wife’s daughter and the couple’s nephew.

An argument broke out in the home regarding the nephew’s living situation at the home, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during an April 4 news conference. The homeowner, 48-year-old Mei Huang Wolfe, felt that her nephew was no longer welcome at her home, according to Gonzalez.

The man had been staying with relatives after graduating college and traveling, Gonzalez said.

At one point during the argument, Wolfe grabbed a pistol and shot her nephew, deputies said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the name of the deceased man.

Wolfe was arrested and charged with murder, according to deputies. Attorney information was not listed.

Katy is about a 30-mile drive west from Houston.

