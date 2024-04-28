Aunt arrested, charged with endangering 2 children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 33-year-old woman was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child earlier this week after two children were found wandering the streets in West El Paso County, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, April 23, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies met with a concerned citizen at the Northwest Patrol Station about two children, age 2 and 4, who were found wandering the streets and attempting to cross the busy intersection at Westway Boulevard and De Alva Drive in West El Paso County.

The concerned citizen tried to find the children’s guardian but did not have any luck, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The children were taken to the Northwest Patrol Station, where deputies took custody of them.

The aunt of the children, identified as 33-year-old Maria Isabel Elizalde, was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return. She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.

