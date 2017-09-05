Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Dismisses Horrific Abuse Of Rohingyas As 'Misinformation'

The plight of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims reached a grim benchmark this week, with the United Nations now estimating that more than 140,000 refugees have fled to neighboring Bangladesh in just 12 days to escape persecution.

Yet amid a crisis increasingly described as genocide, Myanmar’s state counselor and former Nobel Peace Prize winner, Aung San Suu Kyi, has dismissed the mounting reports of abuse as “misinformation.”

The Rohingya are a Muslim minority group from Rakhine state, where they have limited rights and are classified as illegal immigrants rather than citizens. They have long been victims of state-sponsored discrimination ― including what the U.N. has deemed possible crimes against humanity.

Rohingya militants attacked government security posts on Aug. 25, triggering renewed violence and a brutal retaliation by government forces that has prompted this latest exodus. In addition to those who have fled the country, tens of thousands of Rohingya are internally displaced.

A Rohingya woman carries her child in a sling after crossing the border into Bangladesh on Sept. 5, 2017. (Mushfiqul Alam/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Security officials have reportedly carried out gruesome violence, including killings, rapes and arson, against the Rohingya community in recent days.

“The brutality is unthinkable,” Matthew Smith, CEO of the advocacy group Fortify Rights, told NPR from the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. “[Myanmar’s security forces] are killing children. They’re killing women. They’re killing the elderly. They’re killing able-bodied men and boys. It’s indiscriminate.”

But Suu Kyi, a former political prisoner and activist during Myanmar’s decades-long military dictatorship, has said little in the face of mounting international pressure to address the unfolding violence. Her inaction has even stirred discussion of revoking the Nobel Peace Prize she won in 1991 for “her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights.”

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Suu Kyi finally addressed the crisis, saying that “a huge iceberg of misinformation” has been “calculated to create a lot of problems between different communities and with the aim of promoting the interest of the terrorists.”

Myanmar’s government “has already started defending all the people in Rakhine in the best way possible,” the post continued.

Tirana Hassan, Amnesty International’s crisis response director, was appalled by this response to the crisis.

“This is a human rights and humanitarian catastrophe. In her first comments on the crisis, instead of promising concrete action to protect the people in Rakhine state, Aung San Suu Kyi appears to be downplaying the horrific reports coming out of the area,” Hassan said.

Suu Kyi’s latest comments are reminiscent of a rare interview with the BBC in April, when she denied that ethnic cleansing was taking place in Rakhine state, calling it “too strong a term.”

An Indonesian protester burns a picture of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally in front of Myanmar's embassy in Jakarta on Sept. 2. (Donal Husni/NurPhoto via Getty Images)