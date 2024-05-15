Aultman College celebrates its Class of 2024

CANTON – The following students graduated from Aultman College on May 2 at its annual spring graduation ceremony at Washington High School located in Massillon:

Associate of applied science in radiography – Ashton Bennett, Canton; Kinsley Blair, New Philadelphia; Emma Borkowski, Canton; Elizabeth Chaddock, Akron; Madison Dine, Canton; Cenie Fowler, Massillon; Paiten Hendershot, Mineral; Justin Ickes, Canton; Paige Jacobs, East Sparta; Danielle Kline, Ravenna; Marissa Oddo, Louisville; Haley Santy, New Franklin; Tori Schneller, Massillon; Emma Shamel, Dennison; Laura Smith, Alliance; Emily Turner, Canton; and Eliana Zenallis, Akron.

Bachelor of science in nursing – Shaina Bell, Canton; Alyssa Bindus, Mogadore; Angela Ertle, Massillon; Hallie Heath, Lansing; Kianna Hill, Canton; Allison Kopko, Carrollton; Paige Mayle, North Canton; Megan Murphy, Mineral City; Hannah Newman, Hartville; Olivia Shell, Sugarcreek; Kilee Stewart, Bolivar; Jennie Stine, Amsterdam; Heidi Stoller, Marshallville; Sarah Tschantz, Malvern; and Nicole Young, North Canton.

Bachelor of science in nursing completion program – Dana Karas, Massillon; Stephanie Kirkland, Canton; Stacey Maurer, Dover; Jessica McFadden, North Canton; Ariel Robbins, Canton; Cynthia Skolosh, Alliance; Chelsea Szaniszlo, North Canton; and Marleana Vint, Barberton.

Dean’s list

The following students made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for spring semester 2024 at Aultman College:

President’s List – Jessica McFadden, North Canton.

Dean’s List – Brandon Baxter, Akron; Vesper Berrie, Canton; Tanner Bowling, East Sparta; Anita Byler, Dundee; Anthony Clowser, Louisville; Jessi Cramer, Carrollton; Hannah Etheridge, Massillon; Samuel Hutchison, Strasburg; Jenna Hykes, Bolivar; Andersen Kibler, Paris; Emily Krause, Doylestown; Jenna Lesher, New Franklin; Ava Long, North Canton; Kylie Mayle, North Canton; Leah Miller, North Canton; Elizabeth Myers, Alliance; Maya Neff, North Canton; Morgan Pope, Norton; Sydney Questel, Wooster; Sarina Rhinehart, Canton; Emily Ryder, Massillon; Hannah Schlauch, Wooster; Destiny Showalter, Uniontown; Becky Sproul, Uhrichsville; and Elleana Steffen, New Philadelphia.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Aultman College celebrates its Class of 2024