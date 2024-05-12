Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for April 21-27

AULTMAN HOSPITAL

April 22, 2024

Lauren and Peter Tsaftarides of Canton, boy

Brisa Bishop and Christian Dotson of Cambridge, boy

April 23, 2024

Blair Briceland and Jamie Wright II of Kensington, boy

Nichole and Matthew McFarren of Akron, boy

Danielle and Jesse Elmore of Dover, girl

Sharon and Cory Salerno of North Canton, girl

Abriena and Matthew Binius of Alliance, boy

April 24, 2024

Emily and Travis Gray of Louisville, boy

April 25, 2024

Harley Bennett and Alexander Stevens of Canton, girl

Emily and Jeffrey Fletcher of Canton, boy

Kari Taylor and Kelvin Scott of Alliance, boy

April 27, 2024

Erica Caley and Zacary Troyer of Canton, boy

Kassandra and Joseph Pettigrew of North Canton, boy

CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY HOSPITAL

April 21, 2024

Lilia and Joel Corcoran of Malvern, girl

April 22, 2024

Jessica and Cody Davis of Minerva, girl

Emily and Eric Falcone of Paris, boy

Kayla and Thomas Ross of New Franklin, boy

April 24, 2024

Anya Simmons and De’nairous Stokes of Canton, boy

Sharon Foster and Alexander Richmond of Waynesburg, girl

April 26, 2024

Delicia Blackburn of Canton, boy

