Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for April 21-27
AULTMAN HOSPITAL
April 22, 2024
Lauren and Peter Tsaftarides of Canton, boy
Brisa Bishop and Christian Dotson of Cambridge, boy
April 23, 2024
Blair Briceland and Jamie Wright II of Kensington, boy
Nichole and Matthew McFarren of Akron, boy
Danielle and Jesse Elmore of Dover, girl
Sharon and Cory Salerno of North Canton, girl
Abriena and Matthew Binius of Alliance, boy
April 24, 2024
Emily and Travis Gray of Louisville, boy
April 25, 2024
Harley Bennett and Alexander Stevens of Canton, girl
Emily and Jeffrey Fletcher of Canton, boy
Kari Taylor and Kelvin Scott of Alliance, boy
April 27, 2024
Erica Caley and Zacary Troyer of Canton, boy
Kassandra and Joseph Pettigrew of North Canton, boy
CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY HOSPITAL
April 21, 2024
Lilia and Joel Corcoran of Malvern, girl
April 22, 2024
Jessica and Cody Davis of Minerva, girl
Emily and Eric Falcone of Paris, boy
Kayla and Thomas Ross of New Franklin, boy
April 24, 2024
Anya Simmons and De’nairous Stokes of Canton, boy
Sharon Foster and Alexander Richmond of Waynesburg, girl
April 26, 2024
Delicia Blackburn of Canton, boy
This article originally appeared on The Repository: Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for April 21-27