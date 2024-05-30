Augusta woman dead, another person injured in high-speed crash

An Augusta woman is dead and another person is in the hospital after a crash on I-520 early Thursday.

Achley Cincinatus, 39, of Augusta, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

The vehicle was traveling west on I-520 at a high rate of speed when it ran off the road, rolled over several times, and hit a light pole near the Wheeler Road exit, according to the release.

Cincinatus was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital by EMS, according to the release.

An autopsy has been scheduled, according to the coroner's office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: One dead, another injured in high speed Augusta crash