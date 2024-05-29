Augusta volunteer, officials question need for Best Friends at animal shelter

A group offering support for the Augusta Animal Shelter is not what’s best for the animals or the community, a shelter volunteer recently told Augusta commissioners.

“Though there are a plethora of concerns with the proposal submitted by Best Friends, the imminent risk to public safety is by far the strongest,” said shelter volunteer Tamara Santos in a meeting last week.

Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit based in Utah, is offering to provide training and support to the shelter to improve conditions and reduce the euthanasia rate at the shelter.

Santos called it “an effort to assume management of Augusta Animal Services.”

In March, Best Friends completed a three-day assessment of the shelter. They compiled the information and produced a 32-page report with the problems they found and offered solutions.

After Santos addressed the commission, Commissioner Sean Frantom said he has been hearing similar issues with Best Friends.

“Just from what I’ve heard, I wouldn’t be in favor of bringing (in) this program based on … the factual information I received,” he said.

City officials will meet with Best Friends officials before it’s June 11 Public Services Committee meeting.

One issue is that Best Friends recommends that assessments of a dog’s temperament be based on the shelter staff’s observations rather than by a formal assessment, Santos said.

“As someone who is in the shelter daily, I see the immense workload carried by staff. They work expeditiously, often understaffed, to feed the dogs and clean and sanitize kennels before the doors open to the public at noon,” she said. “How much time does that leave staff to genuinely observe a dog and to make an accurate assessment of the dog’s temperament?”

Another practice of Best Friends is that staff isn’t allowed to disclose a dog’s history of, or propensity for, aggression to potential adopters, Santos said. “This policy is a recipe for disaster.”

Animal Services Director James Hill said he agrees with Santos.

At least seven lawsuits were filed against Los Angeles Animal Services and the Best Friends Animal Society between 2016 and 2019 because of dog attacks, Santos said.

Best Friends’ offer would provide seven new staff positions at the Augusta shelter, a veterinary medical team, a community cat program, virtual and in-person training, and mentorship to help build the program faster, said Gina Burrows, Southeast regional strategist for Best Friends. She valued the offer at $910,898.

