Augusta Transit awarded $1.7 million dollar grant from U.S. DOT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Transit was awarded $1.7 million as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

According to a press release on June 26, the grant will enable Augusta Transit to consult with a team to design and plan a new Broad Street Transfer Facility downtown. The current location sits at 1546 Broad Street.

“The project will enhance pedestrian and vehicular safety through structural redesign, layout configuration, and wayfinding,” said Oliver Page, the deputy director of Augusta Transit. “It will also reduce climate impacts by providing a facility that accommodates clean energy vehicles and charging infrastructure in tandem with Augusta Transit’s transition to a clean energy fleet.”

As a whole, the DOT has awarded $1.8 billion in funds toward nearly 150 projects throughout the country for this fiscal year. Augusta Transit was one of seven recipients in the state of Georgia.

