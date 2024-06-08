Augusta sheriff, mayor try to reassure downtown residents after Saturday shootout

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree on Saturday confirmed that at about 1:13 a.m. that morning special duty deputies working a night club on the 1000 block of Broad Street heard what sounded like multiple gunshots coming from outside the business.

The sheriff said deputies immediately responded to an area near 10th and Broad streets and found what appeared to be at least two males exchanging gunfire in the middle of a crowded sidewalk. One of the suspects was firing an assault weapon into a crowd of bystanders and deputies fired at him. He was taken into custody and then to a hospital for treatment.

In addition to the suspect, two bystanders suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds, said Roundtree.

No information on the suspect's identity nor whether or not the assault weapon was purchased legally was released.

The sheriff would not confirm at which business the shooting occurred. Social media chatter pointed to a popular Broad Street restaurant and bar, and boards were seen covering the location's windows. The business' management could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday.

The investigation is still underway and has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The deputies involved have been put on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

Roundtree said there was an increased presence of deputies downtown at the time and he tried to reassure residents who may be feeling scared.

"Downtown is one of the safest places that we have in Richmond County," he said.

Mayor Garnett Johnson and Augusta Commissioner Jordan Johnson, whose district encompasses downtown, agreed that downtown is safe. However, they are also concerned about violence occurring in the late evenings and early-morning hours. They said they intend to discuss the matter with commissioners at a later date.

The GBI is asking for anyone with information, photos, or video footage related to this incident to provide it to the GBI or the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. The GBI communications center can be reached at (404) 244-2600. Confidential tips for the sheriff's office can be posted online at www.richmondcountysheriffsoffice.com/crime-tip.cfm.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Downtown Augusta deputy-involved shooting leaves three people injured