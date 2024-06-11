Augusta sheriff, challenger address misconduct. A look at their own disciplinary records.

It's now down to two in the runoff race for Richmond County sheriff, with Incumbent Richard Roundtree facing challenger Eugene "Gino Rock" Brantley on June 18.

Both candidates offer extensive law enforcement experience, but have different opinions on how the agency should move forward in addressing deputy misconduct in Richmond County.

In addition, both have disciplinary records with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office themselves.

FILE - Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree speaks during a press conference on Operation No Loyalty at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office South Precinct on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Roundtree says new policies curbed the issue

Roundtree has been adamant that deputy misconduct is not tolerated by his administration after multiple deputies have been arrested in recent years for both misconduct on the road and inside the jail.

In September 2023, two ranked officers were fired and two others were demoted for sexual relationships between supervisors and deputies. In one instance, the sex act was broadcast on the police radio, according to previous reporting.

Just a few months prior, in June 2023, Roundtree confirmed that since September 2021, 24 Richmond County deputies and investigators were arrested. Eight of the arrests were not job-related, but 10 of the remaining 16 arrests were related to bringing contraband into the jail, according to previous reporting.

Aside from those criminal arrests, additional deputies have been investigated, disciplined, or terminated for infractions during Roundtree's time in office.

Roundtree told The Chronicle in May the agency added "additional layers of vetting during our hiring process" and has had no further incidents.

FILE - Speaking at a press conference at Riverwalk Augusta on May 29, 2024, Richmond County sheriff candidate Eugene "Gino Rock" Brantley accepted the support of defeated challenger Bo Johnson (far left) in the June 18 against incumbent Richard Roundtree.

Brantley encourages increased supervision

Brantley, a former Richmond County sheriff's deputy and a sergeant with the Richmond County Marshal's Office, said he will go beyond general policies regarding misconduct.

One of his campaign promises was to proactively review body camera footage to ensure everyone is on par, instead of waiting for complaints to trickle in.

Additionally, he proposed citizen oversight committees to improve transparency and accountability within the department, according to previous reporting.

He added recruiting and retaining more deputies will eliminate staffing shortages contributing to the problem, according to previous reporting.

Both candidates have disciplinary records with the agency

While commenting on deputy misconduct, both Roundtree and Brantley have had their own issues.

Brantley started his career with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in October 1994, working his way up to corporal in January 2016.

A review of his personnel file with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office showed a number of letters of praise from Roundtree; one highlighting Brantley's efforts to save a 1-year-old who stopped breathing in 2015. Others commended Brantley for his assistance with various community service events.

However, disciplinary records show Brantley was suspended for a total of 11 days and worked 12 months on probation, according to his personnel file.

The infractions included failing to appear in court twice and disobeying a marshal while parked in a reserved spot at the municipal building.

A billboard for current Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree's reelection campaign sits next to Washington Road on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Roundtree also received disciplinary action at least seven times from the department, according to previous reporting by The Augusta Chronicle. He was suspended for a total of 16 days and had two written warnings.

However, the largest mishap occurred in 2008 and involved mishandling homicide case files, according to previous reporting. The error resulted in his demotion from investigator, 12 months of probation and a forcible departure from the violent crimes division.

While Roundtree was away at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, an investigation concluded Round­tree left several homicide case files in his former home on Telfair Street, The Chronicle reported. The home was sold and the new owners found the files.

Roundtree admitted that taking the files out of the office violated policy, but said all of the cases were "cold" and he had not completely moved out of the apartment when they were found, according to previous reporting.

At the time, Roundtree also was investigated on allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a female inmate during a criminal investigation, The Chronicle reported. The inmate, a witness in a homicide, was checked out of the jail on at least seven occasions.

Roundtree said he did nothing wrong in that situation and did not face any disciplinary action, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta sheriff, challenger address misconduct