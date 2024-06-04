Augusta schools consider tech grant, D.M. Conner buffer returns to BZA: THE AGENDA

Staunton to hold closed meeting over contract

STAUNTON - Mayor Stephen Claffey called for a special session of Staunton City Council on for June 5 at 5 p.m.

The meeting will not be open to the public. According to the announcement, the meeting will be about "a public contract involving the expenditure of public funds." There will not be an opportunity for public comment.

The section of Virginia State Code cited by the announcement, Virginia Code Section 2.2-3711(A)(8), allows the council to enter closed session for "consultation with legal counsel employed or retained by a public body regarding specific legal matters requiring the provision of legal advice by such counsel."

D.M. Conner returns to the zoning appeals

VERONA The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will consider requests from several quarries in the county.

Among the requests is a follow up to last month's request from local quarry D.M. Conner. The request asks “to allow operation within the 100-foot buffer strip along the western property line for reclamation” on the south side of Route 610. A similar request will be considered for Acres Sand and Stone, LLC on the east side of Lake Road.

The list of requests include:

Don Michael Cromer, agent for D.M. Cromer, LLC, requests to continue to have a veterinary clinic on property owned by David L. Gardner, located at 54 Fadley Road, Weyers Cave.

Michael and Emma Gutzler, agents for Prospect Village, LLC, request to have apartments in two pre-1980 structures on property owned by William E. and Sara Frances Brubeck, Trustees, located at 38 and 40 Cherry Grove Road, Middlebrook.

John Schoeb, agent for 414 Parkersburg Turnpike, LLC, requests outdoor storage of food trucks/trailers, lawn furniture and picnic tables for outdoor dining on property owned by Mossy Creek Brewing Co., LLC, located at 414 Parkersburg Turnpike, Staunton.

Katie Brown requests outdoor storage of a coffee trailer on property owned by Christy S. Arehart, located at 674 Howardsville Turnpike, Stuarts Draft.

Burt Andrew Clevinger, agent for Appalachian Aggregates, LLC, is looking to reopen a closed quarry operation and manufacture crushed stone in conjunction with the Interstate 81 widening on property owned by Spottswood Farms, LLC, located on the east side of Interstate 81.

Debbie Henderson, agent for D.M. Conner, Inc., is requesting to allow operation within the 100 foot buffer strip along the western property line for reclamation on property owned by D.M. Conner, Inc., located on the south side of Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike), east of the intersection of Route 610 and Route 660 in the South River District.

Charles Barger, agent for Acres Sand and Stone, LLC, requests permission for operations within the 100-foot buffer strip along the southern property line for reclamation on property they own, located on the east side of Route 660 (Lake Road), north of the intersection of Route 660 and Route 610 in the South River District.

Augusta school board estimates $518,000 in technology grant reimbursements

VERONA – The Augusta County School Board is expanding technology access. The board will consider a resolution on Thursday to receive an estimated $518,000 in reimbursement from the Virginia Public School Authority for the educational technology grant program.

The goal of the program is to establish a computer-based instructional and testing system with a five-to-one student-to-computer ratio.

The board will also recognize Berkley Adams, a Wilson memorial High School senior, who won a $500 scholarship from the Virginia School Counselor Association. Adams won the scholarship after writing an essay about her counselor, Jennifer Lawhorn.

Finally, the winners of the VSBA 2024 art contest will be celebrated. The winning pieces can be found here. The winners are:

Elementary School Regional Contest 1st place – Lyla Clark of Stump Elementary School.

Middle School Regional Contest 2nd place winner Adrianna Hicks of Stuarts Draft Middle School.

High School Regional Contest 1st place winner Chloie Burnette of Riverheads High School.

Tuesday, June 4

Middle River Regional Jail Authority 2 p.m. Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

Wednesday, June 5

Metropolitan Planning Organization 10 a.m. CSPDC, 112 MacTanly Place, Staunton.

Staunton Electoral Board Meeting 3 p.m. Staunton City Hall, 116 W Beverley Street.

Thursday, June 6

Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals 1:30 p.m. Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

Augusta County School Board 7 p.m. Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona. The agenda is online.

Craigsville Town Council 7 p.m. Craigsville Town Hall, 18 Hidy Street.

Monday, June 10

Waynesboro City Council meeting 7 p.m. Waynesboro Council Chambers, 503 West Main Street.

Tuesday, June 11

Staunton Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee 4:30 p.m. Staunton City Hall, 116 W Beverley Street.

Augusta County Planning Commission Meeting 7 p.m. Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta schools consider tech grant, D.M. Conner buffer returns to BZA:: THE AGENDA