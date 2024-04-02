Augusta school library policy changes, free school lunches continue in Staunton: THE AGENDA

What's obscene? Ask Augusta County School Board

VERONA – Library policy is up for review with the Augusta County School Board.

The policy would prohibit any inclusion of "obscene" materials, defined as "that which, considered as a whole, has as its dominant theme or purpose an appeal to the prurient interest in sex, that is, a shameful or morbid interest in nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, excretory functions or products thereof or sadomasochistic abuse, and which goes substantially beyond customary limits of candor in description or representation of such matters and which, taken as a whole, does not have serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value."

The policy also notes that librarians and teachers should "factor in student interest/requests, age appropriateness, reading levels of students within the school/classroom, teacher needs, SOL alignment, and diversity to ensure that all students feel represented."

Another addition would allow parents and guardians to receive notifications on what a student has checked out of the library.

In the SAW area, only Augusta County has taken any action to remove books from its library shelves.

The entire proposed selection revisions are available online, with additions highlighted in yellow and removed language struck through.

Free student lunches in Staunton next year?

STAUNTON – The Staunton City School Board is considering changing its fee schedule for supplies and services for its students.

According to the fee schedule 2024-25 memo, the following changes are up for consideration:

District-wide Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) continues for next year so there will be no charge for student meals during the 2024-2025 school year. Augusta County schools are also expected to use this program in the upcoming year due to federal rule changes.

The fee for the AP Exam, as set by College Board, will increase by $1.

The fee for PSAT remains at $18 but may be increased by the College Board later this summer.

Fees for Virtual Virginia courses are now established based on the local composite index for the school division. Those fees for SCS students will be $175 for a .5 credit course; $350 for a full credit course.

Jail Authority considers next year's budget

VERONA – Budget season is here, and the Middle River Regional Jail Authority is no exception.

During its Tuesday meeting, the jail authority will consider the 2024 finance report, and take action on its 2025 budget.

Board of Zoning Appeals takes up special use permit applications

VERONA – The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a handful of applications special use permits throughout the county:

Benjamin R. Gee is applying for a Special Use Permit to have a contractor yard for parking of commercial vehicles on property he owns, located at 2986 Churchville Avenue, Churchville in the Pastures District.

Aaron Peaster is applying for a Special Use Permit to use an existing building to construct storage buildings and to have outdoor display of storage buildings for sale on property owned by Matthew G. and Megan E. Owen, located at 263 Shalom Road, Waynesboro.

Barry and Connie Lotts, agents for Eagle Creek, LLC, are applying for a Special Use Permit to have retail sales of produce and flowers grown offsite, and craft items within the existing dwelling and produce stands on property owned by COLTMORG, LLC, located at 1406 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft.

Trena McDaniel is applying for a Special Use Permit to continue the driving range and miniature golf and sales and repair shop on property owned by James Lee and Lucy K. Coyner, located at 3413 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft.

Roger Aldhizer is applying for a Special Use Permit to have a short-term vacation rental within an existing dwelling on property he owns, located at 152 Round Hill School Road, Fort Defiance.

Terry Edwards, agent for TFKME, LLC, is applying for a Special Use Permit to have weddings and special events on property they own, located at 691 Crimora Mine Road, Crimora.

Sue Hart, agent for Virginia Headwaters Council, Inc., is applying for a Special Use Permit to continue the existing operation, and to add six (6) new shelters, ADA compliance paths, six (6) electric hook-ups, shower house, water flushed and waterless toilets, extend an existing patio, relocate the maintenance building and the multi-purpose building, and to have special events on property owned by Stonewall Jackson Area Council of Boy Scouts of America, Inc., located at 222 Boy Scout Lane, Swoope.

Christopher Scott, agent for Shenandoah Mountain Touring, LLC, is applying for a Special Use Permit to continue to have a bicycle touring business, bicycle rental, training, mountain bike riding events, trail running events, and equestrian events and to be allowed to utilize a portion of the public highway during mountain bike riding events on property owned by Stokesville Owners Group, LLC, located at 464 Stokesville Road, Mount Solon.

Christopher Scott, agent for Stokesville Depot, LLC, is applying for a Special Use Permit to continue to have a short-term rental within the existing depot/dwelling on property owned by Stokesville Owners Group, LLC, located at 464 Stokesville Road, Mount Solon.

Christopher Scott, agent for Stokesville Owners Group, LLC, is applying for a Special Use Permit to construct an accessory building for storage on property they own, located at 464 Stokesville Road, Mount Solon.

Kervin Yoder, agent for Enlisted Auctions, for a Special Use Permit to have a screened impound area for inoperable vehicles or equipment and to amend operating conditions of SUP#23-7 in order to increase the number of auctions, to allow vehicles or equipment to be stored in the impound area prior to seven (7) days before the auction, and to allow vehicles or equipment to remain on the property seven (7) days after the auction on property owned by Shady Haven Properties, LLC, located north of the intersection of White Hill Road (Route 654) and Stuarts Draft Highway (Route 340). Request carried over from the February 1, 2024 and March 7, 2024 Meetings

Tuesday, April 2

Jail Authority 2 p.m. Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona. The agenda is online.

Wednesday, April 3

Augusta County Metropolitan Planning Organization 10 a.m. CSPDC, 112 MacTanly Place, Staunton.

Thursday, April 4

Monday, April 8

Staunton City School Board work session 5 p.m. Staunton City Hall, 116 W Beverley Street. The agenda is online.

Staunton City School Board 6 p.m. Staunton City Hall, 116 W Beverley Street. The agenda is online.

Waynesboro City Council 7 p.m. Waynesboro Council Chambers, 503 West Main Street.

Tuesday, April 9

Greater Augusta Regional Tourism 1:30 p.m. Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

Augusta County Planning Commission Meeting 7 p.m. Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta school library policy changes, free school lunches continue in Staunton: THE AGENDA