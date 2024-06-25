Augusta reading comprehension and Staunton council returns from break: THE AGENDA

Staunton City Council returns

STAUNTON - The Staunton City Council is coming back from its scheduled time off in early June.

On Wednesday, the council will hold a 6 p.m. work session with updates from Mary Baldwin University, the comprehensive plan update process, and the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court construction.

Once the regular meeting begins at 7 p.m., council will take up a budget revision, and two agenda items.

Liberty Point Behavioral Healthcare LLC requested a permit to "have a medical care facility in an existing building" at 339 Sharon Lane, according to the agenda packet. The property was purchased in 2007, and already has authorization to be used as a group home.

"The applicant proposes to use the property for daytime mental health therapy for children ranging in ages between 12 and 17," reads the agenda packet. "The applicant proposes to cap the number of patients seen daily at 10."

Second, council will consider allowing the Staunton250VA Committee, part of the Road to Revolution Trail program dedicated to remembering the American Revolution, to build a historical marker near the intersection of South Augusta Street and West Beverley Street.

"This historical marker will highlight this property’s role in serving as a hub for Staunton’s participation in America’s Revolutionary War," reads the agenda packet.

Placing the sign on in sidewalk means council must approve it before it moves to the Historic Preservation Commission next.

Staunton City Council in April.

Augusta County School Board examples literacy standards

VERONA - According to the Augusta County School Board agenda, the Virginia Literacy Act requires the school division to adopt a comprehensive literacy plan. The board plans to do just that during its late June meeting.

The Act was passed by the 2022 General Assembly. The Virginia Department of Education notes it will support school divisions to "improve early literacy outcomes for Virginia's young learners." This includes kindergarten instruction with "scientifically based reading research and evidence-based literacy instruction, online resources, and reading plan interventions for students not meeting benchmarks.

The changes to reading instruction are coming after national discussion about how flawed ways of teaching reading skills hurt kids and the adults they grow into. The Virginia Literacy Act Implementation Playbook notes good literacy outcomes use a "sounds first" phonics approach with individual practice, while worse outcomes emerge from students relying on pictures or cues, asking students to guess rather than look things up, and lack of student-centered practice.

No agenda from Augusta supervisors

VERONA – The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will meet on Wednesday, June 26. As of Monday evening, the agenda has not been published.

Augusta's reassessments considered once again

VERONA – Landowners hoping to change their property's assessments have a chance on Thursday.

The Augusta County Board of Equalization will take up challenges to the 2024 reassessment in the county, which saw property values raise by an average of 54%.

According to the county's online landing page for the reassessments, applications for the board of equalization to change an assessment are due "no later" than Sep. 1 of this year.

Tuesday, June 25

Wednesday, June 26

Thursday, June 27

Monday, July 1

Community Policy Management Team 1:30 p.m. Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

Waynesboro Electoral Board Meeting 5 p.m. Suite 106, 503 West Main Street, Waynesboro. The agenda is online.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta reading comprehension, Staunton council returns: THE AGENDA