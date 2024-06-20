Augusta Planning denies recommendation to Elm Spring solar project

Virginia "Ginny" Reynolds Badgett makes the case for solar at the Elm Spring farm to the Augusta County Planning Commission.

VERONA – Two major life events came into Virginia "Ginny" Reynolds Badgett’s life within months of one another – the birth of her first daughter and the passing of her mother, Sara Morris Reynolds.

Her mother’s passage means the Elm Spring Farm, and its operating company, now falls in Badgett’s hands.

The 330-acre farm is currently used for cattle grazing by a second-generation tenant farmer. Badgett came before the Augusta County Planning Commission on June 11 hoping to add another use – a solar energy system.

Elm Spring Farm seeks small solar energy system

According to the presentation, RWE Clean Energy, LLC is the second largest solar owner and operator in the United States, with about 2000 employees.

RWE Clean Energy was initially in talks with Sara Reynolds, passing to Badgett after she died. According to the project's executive summary, the solar energy system would be 23 acres of panels in the fenced-in portion of the land. With the visual buffer areas, the project is just over 81 acres.

“The sites selected are the best possible locations for solar due to the farm's topography, which you all got a chance to see earlier today,” Badgett said to the commission. “Taking advantage of the land's natural terrain will minimize disturbance, grading and visibility, while also maximizing setbacks from neighbors and adjacent public roads, which are more than 10 times the minimum when the application was submitted.”

The scope of the project also means future development is available on much of the complete Elm Spring property. Badgett noted, “My mother's going to roll over in her grave, but this leaves open the possibility for residential development.”

Augusta County staff find problems with the project

The end of the executive summary reads, “This proposal is not in substantial accord with the comprehensive plan.”

This would kill the entire project, as a December ordinance update to the county’s solar policies mandates compliance with the county’s comprehensive plan. However, projects submitted before December were grandfathered in, allowed to apply under the old regulations. Badgett herself appeared in the December meeting to argue against the updated policies.

Supervisors Michael Shull and Scott Seaton referred to the new policies as “moratorium” on solar, but even projects considered under the pre-December rules are struggling. Both the Elm Spring project and a 1600-acre Augusta Solar project, which came back with a 60% area reduction after a rejected 2019 application, were not recommended by the commission.

Differing visions for the future of the property

The property is in an Urban Service Area. Before the December changes, the county discouraged solar projects from being approved in this type of zoned. Though not applicable to this project, one of the new ordinances outright bans projects in Urban Service Area zoning.

“Urban service areas are specifically where we have made the investment to roads and schools and other water and sewer and other things that would support growth,” explained Supervisor Carolyn Bragg, who is also a member of the planning commission.

Bragg made several points against the project. Among consideration for jobs, zoning, the rural viewshed, and taxes, she pointed to what the county has planned for Badgett’s property.

“The future use of the property looks like business residential and mixed uses,” said Bragg. “[Those] are the best options, should the property come out of land use. When I compare the seven to ten thousand per year revenue that would be generated if the property was developed, then I compare that to what could be potentially should it go into another use as indicated on a comprehensive plan. There's a difference in value there.”

Badgett addressed the difference between tax revenue in potential projects during the public hearing, saying it “falsely assumes that we want to sell the property at this time and take it out of farming, which we do not.”

“Revenue from taxes and utilities is not being lost because it was never had,” Badgett said. “Losing something means it exists in the first place, like the farm that's been in my family now for 90 years. Instead of the status quo, I'm offering the county an opportunity to actually increase revenue and economic impact from the farm while my family continues to maintain ownership.”

A surprise motion to find in favor of Elm Spring solar

“I think this project balances development in the future very well,” said Commissioner Robert Thomas. “There's still a lot of room left for residential and commercial. All the valuable pieces like the road frontage on 250 are still there and very much available for commercial and there's still a lot of room for houses.”

Thomas noted the commission’s job was to find if the project was in “substantial” accord with the comprehensive plan, not 100% compliance.

“There is a question that pops in my mind when it comes to spending money on infrastructure and different things,” Thomas explained. “It's, ‘How much money does the government have to spend to take away our land rights?’”

With that, he moved the project be found in substantial accord with the comp plan, a recommendation for approval by the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

Commissioner Larry Howdyshell seconded the motion, saying “I wasn't totally impressed with the project until I found out that front part, and other land, could be developed if they so wish to do. I really appreciate them wanting to keep it in farming.”

Augusta Planning Commission refuses to recommend the project

The motion was defeated four to three. Chair Randall Harris, Thomas, and Howdyshell voted in favor, while Bragg, Kyle Leonard, Bill Schindler, and Kristy McComas voted against.

On recommendation from staff, Bragg made a second motion to deny the recommendation. This was approved on the same lines.

Both Elm Spring and Augusta Solar are expected to come before the Augusta County Board of Supervisors for a final approval or denial.

More information can be found in the project documents:

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta Planning denies recommendation to Elm Spring solar project