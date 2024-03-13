Augusta neighborhood selected for state initiative to improve housing. Here's what to know.

Augusta will soon be getting some help from the state to improve housing conditions.

The Garden City's municipal government is one of five selected for the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing, according to a news release from Augusta City Spokesperson Danielle Harris. This is a three-year program to improve housing conditions through collaboration, training, and technical assistance.

The Augusta GICH Community Housing Team, a group of housing professionals and subject matter experts, will develop a revitalization strategy for the Turpin Hill neighborhood.

'We have to make changes': Augusta school board hears community input on rightsizing plan

Turpin Hill was picked as the pilot area for this project due to the number of deteriorated homes and infrastructure needs. If it succeeds, Augusta intends to replicate the strategy in other neighborhoods.

For those interested in hearing more, Augusta will host three community input meetings at the Carrie J. Mays Community Center at 1014 11th Ave. They will all be at 6 p.m. on March 21, June 20, and Sept. 19.

The other municipalities selected for the program include Cornelia in north Georgia, Thomaston (about 50 miles west of Macon), Catoosa County outside Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Saint Marys not far from Jacksonville, Florida.

More info on the initiative is available at dca.ga.gov.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta in Georgia Initiative for Community Housing improvement program