Augusta murder suspect acquitted, jury finds he was acting in self-defense

A Richmond County jury recently acquitted a man accused of a March 2021 murder, finding he acted in self-defense.

Andrew D. Gaines, 34, of Augusta, was accused of fatally shooting Nicklaus Jamaul Wilson, 32, of Augusta, in a Waffle House parking lot along Gordon Highway on March 22, 2021.

Gaines last week took the stand during trial, telling jurors he was facing a life-threatening situation as Wilson allegedly attempted to rob him at gunpoint with the command, "You know what time it is. Give it up."

Gaines, who was sitting in the backseat of a friend's car at the time of the attempted robbery, said he disarmed Wilson after the shooting and left the scene in an attempt to protect himself, according to previous reporting.

"I was fighting for my life back then and I’m here still fighting for my life today," Gaines told jurors.

The prosecution said Gaines used excessive force by shooting Wilson nine times and firing at least three shots after disarming him. An investigator from the sheriff's office also said he was unable to prove Wilson had a gun.

However, defense attorney Todd Mitchell introduced the gun allegedly possessed by Wilson, which was documented in previous police reports, closely linking it to the events of the shooting.

Gaines, having been acquitted of all charges, "looks forward to moving forward with his life following this exhaustive legal ordeal," according to Mitchell.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta murder suspect acquitted in March 2021 murder