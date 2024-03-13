Augusta man convicted for fatal beating of mother's partner

An Augusta jury on Tuesday convicted a man of beating to death an older man and leaving him to die in 2019.

Andrez Kirkland, 38, of Augusta, was convicted of malice murder and felony murder by a jury late Monday after an 8-day trial. He was sentenced him to to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to a news release from the Augusta DA's office.

The victim, Gary Stringer, 61, of Augusta, went out to celebrate his birthday on Jan. 19, 2019, and when he returned to his home an argument ensued and he told the Kirkland and his family to leave the house, according to the release.

Stringer was dating Kirkland's mother and allowed Kirkland to move in with him a few months prior, according to the release.

Instead of leaving, Kirkland "viciously" beat the victim, shattering his jaw, knocking teeth loose, fracturing his skull, and causing massive internal bleeding, according to the release. Kirkland and his family tried to cover up this murder, telling police and Stringer's family the murder occurred during a break-in.

While Richmond County investigators interviewed Kirkland, they noticed he had swelling and cuts to his hands, consistent with having punched something repeatedly, according to the release.

The case hinged on the testimony of Kirkland's son, who was 5 years old at the time of the murder, according to the release. The now 10-year-old admitted to being coached by his family to change his story at trial to "say the words that would set my daddy free."

Surveillance video from across the street, where a neighbor’s cameras recorded all the comings and goings in the aftermath of the killing, was also essential to winning the case, according to the release.

