Augusta man charged after woman found dead in CVS parking lot

An Augusta man was recently arrested after a woman was found dead in a CVS parking lot.

Marcus Salmond, of Augusta, is charged with felony concealing a death and felony tampering with evidence, according to arrest warrants.

The Richmond County Coroner's Office on Wednesday responded to a death in the parking lot of CVS at Windsor Spring Road and Meadowbrook Drive, according to a news release.

Connie McHan, 44, of Augusta, was found in a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Arrest warrants state Salmond moved McHan's dead body and altered the crime scene by removing her cell phone. The offenses allegedly occurred at 2559 Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah, according to warrants.

The coroner's office is investigating McHan's death as "suspicious," according to the release. An autopsy has been scheduled.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta man charged with moving dead body