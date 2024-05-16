Augusta man asks elections board to remove 47 names from voter rolls

An Augusta man recently presented the Richmond County Board of Elections a list of 47 names he says should be taken off the local voter rolls because they are also registered to vote in Florida.

The board, however, declined because the spreadsheet wasn’t evidence of fraud, said Travis Doss, executive director of the elections board.

David Miller presented a spreadsheet that compared voter names and their identifying information on voter rolls in Augusta and in Florida.

“I am requesting that the voting authority of these electors be reviewed and said authority removed from the elector rolls in Richmond County, Georgia, as soon as possible, as appropriate,” he wrote in a cover letter attached to the spreadsheet.

The board did allow him to come back if he has evidence of fraud.

Miller said Wednesday that he will come back. “The voter rolls need to be clean, updated, and correct to make sure we have clean elections.”

Doss said there is a mandated process to remove a voter from the voting rolls. A hearing is held and if there is reason for the removal, the person is sent a confirmation that they must sign and send back. If the person doesn’t sign or send it back, they remain on the voter rolls for two years and are listed as inactive.

After two years on the inactive list, the voter can be removed, Doss said. It’s not an automatic removal, but is done when they review records, usually in off-election years.

The missing piece on Miller’s spreadsheet is when the person was placed in inactive status, he said. Only one person is listed as active in both Augusta and Florida.

The software Miller used to compile the list was developed by John “Rick” Richards, a local doctor. Eagle AI pulls in voter data from other areas reports duplications. Columbia County commissioners have considered using it for their voter rolls.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man seeks removal of 47 people from Augusta voter rolls