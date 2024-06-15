Augusta man arrested after setting two residences on fire

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man has been arrested after authorities say he set two residences on fire.

According to the incident report, deputies responded to one residence on Kissingbower Road in reference to a domestic, and deputies say when they arrived, they saw a large fire that continued to get bigger stemming from household items such as a couch, clothes, and pillows and that continued to spread throughout the back of one residence leading up to another residence.

Deputies say they saw Rodney Allen Phinezy, 42, at the top of the stairs, and after a few attempts to get him down, authorities say that Phinezy was detained.

The incident report states that a witness says he was sitting in his vehicle when he saw Phinezy throwing numerous items off of the staircase, and he saw the female victim, who was identified as his wife, leaving the residence on foot.

The incident report also states that the witness provided deputies with video footage of the incident showing Phinezy throwing numerous items off the top of the stairs and throwing more items on top of the fire while it was lit causing damages to both residences on the property as well as other items.

According to the incident report, the items damaged by the fire were the A/C unit, the rear exterior wall, front residential staircase, and other items.

The resident in the neighboring residential space that was also involved in the fire said that she did not see Phinezy start the fire, but the witness, who she says is her friend, told her that Phinezy was doing this.

Authorities say that the damage done to both residences and items were done without consent of the owners.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Phinezy was arrested on two counts of first degree arson and was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Thursday, June 13th.

