Augusta Mall shooting suspect arrested in Connecticut during traffic stop

A second suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on April 28 inside Dillard's at the Augusta Mall was recently arrested in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Kay-Sean Nealy, 20, was wanted for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting, according to previous reporting.

The Middletown Pres, in Connecticut reported Nealy is a Waterbury resident and was detained Monday during a traffic stop. He allegedly possessed 4.1 grams of cocaine at the time of his arrest, according to the report.

Tybrea Elester Nicole Nelson, 24, was arrested April 29 in connection to the shooting and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to previous reporting.

Samoney Tanksley, 26, is still wanted for aggravated assault related to the shooting.

Previous report: Other Augusta Mall shooting suspect pleaded guilty to armed robbery in 2014

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta Mall shooting suspect arrested in Connecticut