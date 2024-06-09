Augusta leaders, sheriff’s office discuss next steps for reducing crime downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Saturday afternoon Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree held a news conference addressing a shooting that happened earlier that morning on Broad and 10th Streets.

He said the county will now be getting more support from Georgia State Patrol troopers.

“I cannot stress the magnitude of the immediate intervention of our deputies,” he said. “There is no doubt that without swift and heroic efforts to neutralize the heavily armed gunmen, the potential for massive loss of life was extremely great.”

The sheriff said just after 1 o’clock Saturday morning, special duty deputies were working at a nightclub on Broad Street when they heard gunshots coming from the area.

They said two men opened fire with assault rifles in the middle of the crowded sidewalk.

Two victims were shot. Deputies returned fire and struck one of the gunmen at least once. He was taken to the hospital along with the victims, who are expected to be okay.

“We’re trying to identify how many other suspects were involved in the shooting,” Sheriff Roundtree said.

He said he responded immediately after hearing about the shooting and contacted the Governor’s Office and Georgia State Patrol.

“They have graciously offered any support moving forward in the summer to bolster deputy presence, trooper presence in Richmond County throughout the summer,” he said.

The sheriff, along with other local leaders stressing that downtown Augusta is a safe place.

“Our downtown is a safe area. However, I am extremely disappointed in the level of violence and the level of lawlessness that occurs in our downtown area late in the evening,” said Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson. “I’ve seen the videos, I’ve heard the stories, I’ve heard the downtown business owners. It’s time for us to now take action.”

District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson said plans are in the works to reduce crime in the area.

“We just had a meeting last week with downtown business owners and residents about downtown and their concerns and so the communication is happening, but we need to be focusing on solutions,” he said. “There will be conversations held through the Augusta commission to discuss whether or not there needs to be programs in place to help the sheriff’s office, whether that means implementing curfews for minors in downtown Augusta, whatever the case is every option is on the table and we’re gonna be having those conversations as early as Monday morning.”

The officers involved are on paid leave and the case has been turned over to the GBI.

The names of the suspects and a motive have not been released.

If you were a witness of the shooting or have any footage of it , you’re urged to contact the sheriff’s office or the GBI.

