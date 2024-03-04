Augusta Evans Special School wraps up 2024 Beads for Doughnuts drive

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Cars were bumper to bumper at the Augusta Evans Special School Sunday afternoon, as Mobilians were dropping off their 2024 Mardi Gras beads in exchange for a coupon to Krispy Kreme.

Crawfish prices decrease by $5, still could be a slow season

Every 12-pound bag — about one grocery bag full — is traded for a voucher for a dozen doughnuts.

“It’s basically a recycling program, our students will collect the beads, we sort them according to size, different sizes or shapes, and then we resell them to the public,” Principal, Asha Kidd said.

The school sells the beads back to the public right before the next Mardi Gras season, and the money goes back into funding for programs at the special-needs school.

“It’s just good that (the beads) don’t go to waste, and they don’t just degrade in the road,” resident Luke Pryor said.

This year, the Augusta Evans gymnasium was packed with pallets full to the brim with beads. An official number has not been released.

Spring Break season brings changes to Alabama’s beaches

Augusta Evans Special School has partnered with Krispy Kreme since the ’90s and looks forward to it every year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.