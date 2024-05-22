Augusta District Attorney wins re-election. Sheriff, judge go to run runoff

FILE - Augusta Defense Attorney Jared T. Williams speaks during the Checks over Stripes press conference in front of the Augusta Judicial Center on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Williams won a second term in office on Tuesday.

After Georgia's General Primary and Nonpartisan Election Day ended Tuesday night, it looks Augusta decided on one big judiciary race but still has two more up for grabs.

Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jared Williams won 15,006 votes while his competitor, Amber Brantley, won 7,444 votes. While this was technically a Democratic primary, no one ran on the Republican ticket, so Williams will win a second term by default.

Meanwhile, two races will go on to a runoff: Richmond County sheriff and the judge seat on the Augusta Superior Court succeeding Daniel Craig.

Going to the sheriff runoff is Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree, who got 11,248 votes, and Eugene "Gino Rock" Brantley, who got 6,369 votes.

Going to the judge runoff is Charles Lyons, who got 11,645 votes, and Matt Matson, who got 7,796 votes.

However, these results are tentative and are not official until they have been certified by election officials.

