Augusta County woman charged with stealing hundred of thousands of dollars from friend

STAUNTON — In 2019, Gerald “Jerry” Hatton Sr. of Waynesboro died at the age of 77, leaving an estate north of two million dollars to his wife of 35 years, Mary S. Hatton.

Authorities now claim Ms. Hatton, who has since passed away, was the victim of fraud following her husband's death.

Last year, a long-time friend was accused of bilking Hatton out of anywhere from $400,000 to $1 million, court documents allege, after reportedly getting control of her finances.

Bonnie Sue Williams, 71, of Grottoes, is facing a single felony charge of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult after being indicted in May 2023 by a grand jury. Williams once held a power of attorney over Hatton’s finances, and authorities allege she made land transactions in Hatton’s name and fraudulently used her funds, according to court records.

Hannah E. Harris, an assistant prosecutor with the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, said in a recent court filing that Hatton began to experience a decline in her mental faculties prior to her granting a power of attorney to Williams in 2021, a year before she died at the age of 70.

In 2021, the prosecutor said Hatton had already begun exhibiting odd behaviors, made delusional statements to her stepchildren, and required assistance paying bills. Harris said bankers alerted Hatton’s stepchildren about her lack of memory regarding her finances, “even going as far as to express concern that Ms. Hatton cannot handle finances on her own.”

That same year, Williams moved to within a mile of Hatton’s home, and by December 2021 she was living with Hatton as her “caregiver,” Harris said.

After weeks of having no contact with Hatton, her stepchildren visited her and learned she’d gotten a new phone that she could not operate, a new safe that only Williams knew the combination to, and had met with a new attorney through Williams that she didn’t remember seeing, according to Harris.

That same month, allegedly with help from Williams, Harris said Hatton removed all of the contents from her safe deposit box. Williams also informed one of the stepchildren that she’d acquired the power of attorney.

Early in 2022, the prosecutor said Williams took Hatton to her bank where they closed her account, withdrawing $925,000. Harris said the bank had previously denied the request. When Hatton was reminded by a bank employee about her stepchildren’s wishes, Harris said Williams became visibly angry.

“(Williams) also attempted to have herself named the Payable-on-Death beneficiary of Ms. Hatton’s account before closing the account,” Harris said.

As Hatton’s mental health reportedly continued to decline, Harris said in 2022 that authorities were dispatched to deal with her because of her odd behavior. Court records show she was charged with making annoying phone calls to emergency services after calling 60 times, making a false report to police, and summoning police with intent to interfere. All of the charges were dismissed about a month before Hatton died. Prior to the charges being dismissed, an emergency custody order (ECO) was obtained July 12, 2022.

Two days before the ECO was issued, Harris said Hatton “effectively transferred” Williams her home, and said the paperwork reflected a sale price of zero dollars.

A second real estate transaction took place between July 2022 and October 2022, according to Harris, when Williams purchased a home in Rockingham County in Hatton’s name.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Williams is accused of bilking Hatton out of $403,000. However, court records allege the amount could be closer to a million dollars.

Motion: Stepchildren “infuriated” Hatton willed most of estate

Defense Attorney William Little II has filed a motion in an effort for the court to determine the admissibility of past statements Hatton made, as well as asking the court to admit certain pieces of evidence when the case goes to trial next month.

In the motion, filed in mid-April, Little said Gerald Hatton Sr. died in 2019, leaving the majority of his estate to his wife. A separate civil filing said the amount was $2.5 million. Little claims Hatton’s three stepchildren were “infuriated” when they learned she was willed most of the estate.

Two years later in 2021, Little said Hatton was “tricked” at a gathering into giving one of her stepchildren a power of attorney and control of her finances, and said she later discovered her bank account was overdrawn. The money, Little said, was used by a stepchild to hire an attorney to file for guardianship and conservatorship of Hatton.

In turn, Hatton hired Waynesboro attorney Jeff Ward, who filed paperwork to have the power of attorney revoked. Little said Hatton then granted Williams power of attorney, and said it was Hatton who diverted finances to Williams, according to the motion. The move was made, he said, to prevent the stepchild in question from getting ahold of Hatton’s finances, and that Hatton wanted “to buy a home with land around it so that her and Williams, their horses and their dogs, could all live together in harmony without influence” from the stepchild.

Little said Hatton made the statements to Ward, another attorney, Kenneth Moran, and several friends. He said Hatton also wrote down her plans to transfer assets to Williams. Little wants to introduce into evidence past witness statements, a video, and numerous writings from Hatton, the motion said. Williams' power of attorney was revoked in January 2022.

"It's a convoluted story," Little said.

The defense attorney also said in court that Hatton feared one of her stepchildren would have her committed to a facility. Little said she was eventually committed and that she died within a couple of months.

Last week, Harris asked Circuit Judge Shannon Sherrill to deny the motion. The judge has yet to issue a ruling.

A two-day jury trial is set to begin June 27 in Augusta County Circuit Court.

Williams remains free on bond.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County woman charged with financial exploitation