Augusta County Sheriff: Lyndhurst man arrested after report of shots fired

LYNDHURST — An Augusta County man was arrested and charged following a report of shots being fired inside a Lyndhurst residence Tuesday night, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office said it set up a perimeter around the residence and evacuated nearby homes. During this time, numerous shots were fired inside the residence at 62 Thomas Drive, according to the release.

Augusta County's SWAT and negotiation teams responded and were utilized during this incident, the release said. During the standoff, police said that the male suspect came to the rear door of the residence, then retreated.

Deputies that were on location report hearing the male fire several additional shots inside the residence and out the back door of the home. Later, the male again appeared at the back door of the residence unarmed, the sheriff's office said. Deputies gave him verbal commands to surrender, the suspect complied, and was taken into custody by the SWAT team without further incident.

The suspect was identified by the sheriff's office as Timothy Lee Howdyshell, 42, of Lyndhurst. He was charged with discharging a firearm within a building or dwelling, and reckless handling of a firearm. Howdyshell was taken to Middle River Regional Jail and is being held without bond, the release said.

A 5.56 mm rifle, a 9 mm pistol, ammunition, and numerous spent shell casings were collected at the scene as evidence.

The investigation concluded that Howdyshell fired numerous rifle and pistol rounds inside the residence. The sheriff's office said that, at this time, it does not appear that Howdyshell was targeting law enforcement officers or the community. The release said that no shots were fired by members of the sheriff’s office.

More: Staunton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courthouse breaks ground

More: Sports roundup: Alger leads Gap softball to win; Ride with Pride 5K

— Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County man arrested after report of shots fired: Augusta County Sheriff