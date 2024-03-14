Augusta County Sheriff: 16-year-old Lyndhurst youth missing

LYNDHURST — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a runaway juvenile.

Dakota Michael Campbell, 16, was last seen Wednesday, March 13, at approximately 3:50 p.m. near his Lyndhurst home, according to a press release. The Sheriff's Office said Campbell, a white male, is 5-foot-8, 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, the release said.

"Dakota was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with roses, blue jeans and green Vans shoes," the release said. "Dakota’s whereabouts are unknown."

If anyone has any information about Campbell, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Dakota Michael Campbell

