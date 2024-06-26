Augusta County jury finds caregiver not guilty of sexually assaulting elderly woman

STAUNTON — A caregiver accused in 2022 of sexually assaulting an elderly Augusta County woman was found not guilty Monday by a jury after a short deliberation.

Robert F. Jackson, 59, of Richmond, was facing a single charge of aggravated sexual battery of an incapacitated adult.

In 2022, authorities responded to a residence in Augusta County for an alleged sexual assault. The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said another caregiver claimed she walked into a bedroom and reportedly saw Jackson fondling the woman, who was in her 90s, according to an arrest report. He also was accused of kissing her.

At the time of his initial arrest, Jackson was employed by Visiting Angels after being hired the month before the allegations, according to court records. He listed his occupation as a traveling nurse.

The victim, who was in hospice care, died within weeks after authorities charged Jackson.

Allowed to remain free on a personal recognizance bond, Jackson's first trial went by the wayside last year after a witness was unavailable, and the charge against him was temporarily dropped. He was indicted again on the felony charge in March 2023, court records show.

Following Monday's not guilty verdict, Augusta County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Alexandra Meador noted that some witnesses who testified Monday were not "as steadfast as their initial law-enforcement reports," providing the jury with reasonable doubt.

"We respect their decision and appreciate their attention to this matter," Meador said of the jury. Its decision took less than an hour, she said.

Jackson was represented by Brittney Leach and Tyler Jerrell of the Staunton Public Defender's Office.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County jury finds caregiver not guilty in alleged sex assault