Augusta County approves school calendar for 2024-25

VERONA — Augusta County approved its calendar for next school year Thursday night at the school board's monthly meeting.

School will begin for students Wednesday, Aug. 7 and the last day will be Wednesday, May 21 with a 1 p.m. dismissal.

Students will get Thanksgiving break from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29. Winter break begins less than three weeks later, starting on Thursday, Dec. 19. Students return to school Monday, Jan. 6.

Spring break in Augusta County is set for the final full week of March, Monday, March 24 through Friday, March 28.

Other dates students will not be in school or will be dismissed early)

Monday, Sept. 2: Holiday (Labor Day)

Monday, Sept. 16: Teacher workday/professional development

Monday, Oct 14 and Tuesday, Oct. 15: Teacher workday/professional development

Monday, Nov. 4 and Tuesday, Nov. 5: Teacher workday/professional development

Monday, Jan. 20: Holiday (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day)

Monday, Feb. 17: Teacher workday/professional development

Tuesday, March 4: Teacher workday/professional development

Monday, April 7: Teacher workday/professional development

Friday, April 18: 1 p.m. early dismissal

Monday, April 21: Holiday (Day after Easter)

— Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County school calendar approved for 2024-25